England's Giorgio Brugnoli has resigned as a member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Executive Committee with immediate effect, dealing another blow to the governance of the embattled organisation.

Brugnoli, a well-respected referee who was elected onto the Executive Committee in November 2018, cited the lack of progress the organisation has made with its reforms among the reasons for his decision.

He said he was stepping down to make way for new leadership at AIBA, which was plunged into crisis after it was suspended as the Olympic governing body for the sport last June.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has previously called on AIBA to refresh its leadership to help its bid for reinstatement.

"My aim as a member of the Executive Committee was to help drive the process of reform from within and use my position to help AIBA to address the many issues that have affected the organisation and the sport in recent years and enable it to become a financially transparent, ethical, well-governed, international federation which puts the interest of the boxers at the heart of decision making," Brugnoli wrote in his resignation letter.

"Having closely observed the process of reform over the last 18 months, I think faster and more effective progress is necessary and I believe that AIBA must renew the leadership of the organisation so that it can build towards the future.

"New leadership will be vital in progressing the reforms required to deliver a fit-for-purpose international governing body for the sport."

Giorgio Brugnoli had been elected as an AIBA Executive Committee member in November 2018 ©England Boxing

Brugnoli, a member of the England Boxing Board who has officiated at two Olympic Games, becomes the latest official to resign from the AIBA Executive Committee.

Canada's Pat Fiacco quit his position on the ruling body in September after claiming AIBA had ignored the issues the IOC wanted it to address.

"I would once again like to express my thanks and gratitude to all of the national federations from around the world that elected me onto the Executive Committee," Brugnoli added.

"I remain committed to working within the sport and will continue with my role as a member of the England Boxing Board of Directors whilst also pursuing my work as an international technical official.

"My passion for boxing remains as great as ever and I will continue to be ready and willing to do whatever I can to help enhance and further the sport, nationally and internationally, in years to come."

AIBA is in the process of reforming its governance, a process which has been stalled by a combination of poor organisation and the coronavirus pandemic.

An Extraordinary Congress, where the key agenda item will be a vote on statute changes, has been postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 virus.

It had pushed back to June from its original March slot before AIBA decided on an indefinite postponement, and the Congress will not be held until the pandemic is under control.

