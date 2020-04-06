Pellegrini to auction memorabilia to raise money for Bergamo hospital

Italian swimming star Federica Pellegrini will open an online auction of memorabilia to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Beijing 2008 Olympic champion announced her plans to establish an auction on the Otto e mezzo broadcast on La 7.

"I have decided to open an online auction with my most important memorabilia and the money raised will go to the Bergamo hospital," Pellegrini said.

"It is still in an embryonic phase.

"It will still take a few days but I too, in my own small way, wanted to help Bergamo which is probably the place that more needs help."

The auction is expected to include 24 of Pellegrini’s most important sports memorabilia from her career.

Clothes worn by the swimmer on the television programme Italia’s Got Talent will also feature as part of the auction.

More than 1.3 million coronavirus cases have been recorded worldwide since the outbreak began, resulting in more than 72,000 deaths.

Federica Pellegrini hopes to support the hospital, which is in one of the hardest hit regions of the pandemic ©Getty Images

Italy is the country with the third-highest number of cases, with in excess of 130,000.

The country has had the highest death total of more than 16,000.

Bergamo has been particularly impacted by the coronavirus cases, with Pellegrini hoping to help the city’s hospital.

The 31-year-old has also backed the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to 2021 due to the pandemic.

Pellegrini is one of Italy’s most recognised sporting stars.

She won gold in the women’s 200 metres freestyle at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, four years after winning silver at Athens 2004.

Pellegrini has also won seven world titles and 14 European Championship gold medals during an illustrious career.