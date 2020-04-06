Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi has reacted positively to the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympics, having criticised the International Olympic Committee (IOC) before the Games were moved.

The Greek athlete accused the IOC of leaving athletes "at risk" last month, after the organisation continued to insist Tokyo 2020 would take place as planned.

This was despite the worsening of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 has since been rescheduled to 2021, however, with the Olympics now due to take place from July 23 to August 8 and the Paralympics set for between August 24 and September 5.

Speaking to Greek state broadcaster ERT, Stefanidi revealed she thought the decision was a "little late" but reacted positively to the postponement overall.

"It was made a little late, but could have been made even later, given that originally the International Olympic Committee had said they would announce their decision in May," she said.

Athlete pressure grew in the build-up to the decision to postpone the Games, with IOC member and former ice hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser claiming it was "irresponsible" to go ahead with Tokyo 2020.

Katerina Stefanidi is the reigning Olympic champion in the pole vault ©Getty Images

As the number of coronavirus cases increased worldwide, IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese President Shinzō Abe agreed to postpone the Games on March 24.

More than 1.2 million people have been infected by coronavirus worldwide, with more than 70,000 deaths.

Stefanidi, who earned Olympic gold at Rio 2016, also revealed in the interview that she had hoped the Greek leg of the Olympic Torch Relay would be repeated.

She had completed the final stage in front of empty stands at the Panathenaic Stadium.

The Flame is now due to remain in Japan, however, with the Relay set to resume there.

"I would have liked the organisers to give us the opportunity to do it again in normal circumstances for next year’s Games, but I understand the Flame has now been delivered to Tokyo and they will keep it in Japan, so it's alright," she said.