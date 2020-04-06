The Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports (NIF) has released a list of recommendations for sport and exercise during the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines come after the NIF approached the country's Directorate of Health with the aim of establishing clear rules for physical activity.

While it has been ruled that organised sport should not take place, personal exercise is allowed, but the NIF said recommendations had been interpreted "very differently" in various parts of the country.

"The intention behind the Directorate of Health and the NIF's joint sports recommendations is to prevent infection," a statement said.

"These must be considered as minimum restrictions, a minimum set of guidelines to be followed.

"However, for many sports, there will be considerations that indicate that the guidelines should be stricter, not least related to indoor activity.

"The special federations' guidelines for their own sport shall apply in cases where these are stronger than the NIF's common sports recommendations."

Guidelines include participants being at least two metres away from each other at all times and no more than five people should exercise in a group.

Physical activity continues in Norway but under strict guidelines ©Getty Images

Physical contact is not allowed, and children's exercise should always be supported by an adult.

No common changing areas or showers should be used and equipment should not be shared when touched by hand.

Good hygiene is also encouraged as well as "gentle" activity to prevent injury.

"No sporting activity shall be carried out unless it is absolutely certain that the activity does not contribute to an increased risk of infection and it can be exercised in accordance with the recommendations of the health authorities," the guidelines state.

"Otherwise, the activity should be interrupted immediately."

Norway has reported more than 5,700 cases of COVID-19, while more than 70 people have died.