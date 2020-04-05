Belarusian Extraleague champions crowned as sport carries on despite coronavirus

Yunost Minsk have been crowned champions of the Belarusian Extraleague, the only top men's ice hockey league to complete its season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Maxim Parfeyevets scored the winner in overtime to secure a 4-1 victory over Shakhtyor Soligorsk in the best-of-five-game finals series.

Parfeyevets's goal gave Yunost a 3-2 win in the final game of the series, one of the only major sporting events taking place across the continent.

Yunost's triumph saw the side from the Belarusian capital clinch the President's Cup for the second year running.

Belarus has refused to follow measures taken in other European countries to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Its borders have remained open and sports events, including in ice hockey and the Belarusian Premier League, the top-level domestic football competition, have gone ahead as planned.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, pictured with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, has defied concerns over COVID-19 ©Getty Images

Belarus is the only country in Europe still playing professional matches in front of spectators.

The nation's strategy of defiance has been led by President Alexander Lukashenko, a public critic of COVID-19 concerns who recently participated in an amateur ice hockey tournament.

"Why would I [stop going on the ice]? I don’t understand," Lukashenko told All-National Television last week.

"There’s no virus here... it’s a fridge, it’s the best thing for health.

"Sport, especially on ice, is the best remedy against any virus."

Belarus has reported 562 cases of the virus and eight deaths, according to latest figures.