World Table Tennis Day to be celebrated with 24 hours of streamed coverage under revised plans

World Table Tennis Day will be celebrated with 24 hours of table tennis coverage on Facebook and YouTube, as organisers adapt plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Original plans for the day were set to focus on the environment, with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) highlighting how climate change had become an urgent matter.

The governing body said the day would also highlight the positive impact table tennis can have on the social environment.

Last year’s edition had seen over 922 events take place in 107 countries, with the ITTF saying more than 700,000 people had been part of the celebrations on the day.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the ITTF to revise plans for the day, which will be celebrated tomorrow (April 6).

The ITTF have renamed the event “World Table Tennis At Home Day” amid lockdowns in several countries, as Governments seek to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Rather than traditional social gatherings, table tennis activities and charity events, the ITTF have said the day will be celebrated by special initiatives planned on social media.

This will include 24 hours of original and archive table tennis footage on the ITTF’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Classic matches will be replayed, as well as special features including sustainability projects run by the ITTF Foundation, the story of “Ping Pong Diplomacy: United Korea”, and the Hugo Calderano feature film.

Coverage will start at midnight GMT+8, the ITTF said.

⏳ #UltimateWTTD is coming up 🔜!



Stay tuned for 2️⃣4️⃣ hours of non-stop #tabletennis action to celebrate #WorldTableTennisDay in style and the chance to win prizes!! 🏓🎁👀😎



Find out more: https://t.co/9vtTaxX3pO pic.twitter.com/RfIfAetBrF — ITTF World (@ittfworld) April 5, 2020

Hidden “Easter eggs” will also be shown on screen during the 24 hours.

The ITTF say the stickers will depict Ma Long, Liu Shiwen, Hugo Calderano and Miu Hirano, with the four players chosen due to their iconic celebrations.

Fans are challenged to collect stickers and share them on Instagram tagging @ittfworld and the hashtag #UltimateWTTD.

This will enter them into a special prize draw.

The governing body had also encouraged people last month to send creative videos of themselves hitting a table tennis ball using objects they can find in the home.

The ITTF and ITTF Foundation are set to publish the “longest ever rally” online tomorrow, which will be comprised of clips produced.