The International Ski Federation (FIS) has named Berni Schödler as the new coordinator of ski jumping's Continental Cup.

The Swiss takes over the role from Horst Tielmann, who has stepped down after officially taking up the post in 2005.

Schödler was appointed by Sandro Pertile, the FIS race director for ski jumping, with the two acquainted since 2002.

"It has been a challenging process but now we can be happy and proud to announce a very good successor for Horst Tielmann", Pertile said of the appointment.

The Continental Cup is the second-tier series of FIS ski jumping events, one step below the World Cup.

Before taking on this role, Schödler enjoyed success as coach of the Swiss national team and also competed as an athlete before that.

In 2002, under Schödler's watch, Switzerland topped the medals table for ski jumping at the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics as Simon Ammann won two golds.

Schödler told the FIS website he took the role as he wants "to further develop and shape the COC series together with the organisers, coaches, and athletes".

In 2002, with Berni Schödler as his national coach, Simon Ammann won two Olympic titles ©Getty Images

Schödler will start his new role on a part-time basis in June.

"I'm aware that the current situation in Europe but also in the entire world, will present new challenges for us", he added.

"In addition, there are already well-known challenges like the snow situation and the climatic conditions that our sport has to face.

"Of course, I will also work on putting together a good competition calendar and have a constant exchange with the FIS staff and the organisers.

"I'm looking forward to learning lots of new things and shaping the sport as a team.

"In addition, there is the preparation of the FIS Junior World Championships in Zakopane, which I'm really looking forward to."