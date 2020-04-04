The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) European Climbing Championships have been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Scheduled to take place in the Russian capital of Moscow, the original dates of the competition were March 20 to 27, but the event was rescheduled for June 15 to 22.

However, it has now been postponed indefinitely after the Climbing Federation of Russia (CFR) made a decision against holding tournaments until July.

CFR President Dmitry Bychkov said to Russian News Agency TASS: "We are currently discussing possible dates, when this tournament can be organised - I hope we will be able to organise it in autumn."

This year's Championships were also set be a qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which were postponed to 2021.

Sport climbing is due to make its Olympic debut in Japan.

IFSC officials meanwhile held their third teleconference in a matter of days to discuss plans for the upcoming months, with sporting calendars being impacted heavily by the coronavirus pandemic.

IFSC officials raising the white card to support the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace at the end of their conference call ©IFSC

The first two conference calls featured the participation of National Federations as well as athletes who had already qualified for the Olympics.

In the third conference call, there were four IFSC technical delegates as well as 12 judges, eight jury Presidents, 17 chief routesetters and six junior routesetters.

Chairing the call were IFSC President Marco Scolaris, IFSC general director Piero Rebaudengo and IFSC sport director Silvia Verdolini.

Scolaris said: "We are going through some tough times, but the setting of new dates of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games finally brought some hope and inspiration for the battle we are all fighting, which is far from being over yet.

"The situation is difficult for us, as individuals for our health and safety, and as an organisation for the future of our sport, but we are climbers, and climbers never give up.

"We will go through these tough times and, as our current motto says, we will climb the world again."

The meeting ended with all members holding up white card to support the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

There are more than 1.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 60,000 people.