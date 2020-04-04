FIFA to postpone Women's Under-20 and Under-17 World Cups over coronavirus

FIFA is set to postpone both the Under-20 and Under-17 Women’s World Cup tournaments as a working group continues to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on football.

The recommendations to postpone the tournaments were made by a FIFA-Confederations working group, following its first meeting after being established by the FIFA Council to assess the consequences of coronavirus.

The FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup had been due to take place in Panama and Costa Rica, with the tournament running from August 10 to 30.

A total of 12 teams, including the two hosts, have qualified for the tournament.

Both the African and South American qualification processes has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Matches in the African qualification system have been postponed until further notice, while the South American qualifier was rearranged for July.

FIFA is looking to find a new date for the under-20 event, which will be the first co-hosted FIFA youth tournament.

The Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India is also set to be moved, with the original dates having been November 2 to 21.

Only three qualifiers for the tournament have been determined, with North Korea and South Korea having advanced from Asian qualification to join the hosts.

The remaining 13 spots are yet to be determined, with qualification tournaments having been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Under-17 Women’s World Cup is due to be the first time India hosts a FIFA women’s tournament.

The FIFA working group also recommended that all women’s international matches due to be played during June should be postponed.

New dates for the women’s Olympic football tournament are also set to be included on the international match calendar.

Qualification events for the two women's age-group World Cup events have been impacted by coroanvirus ©Getty Images

A sub-working group is expected to be created to assess the women’s international match calendar, which will consider potential changes to the calendar and dates of postponed FIFA final tournaments.

A postponement of the UEFA Women’s European Championships in England is among the events expected to be moved in the coming weeks.

The event is scheduled to take place in 2021, but looks set to move to 2022.

This follows the decisions to move the Men’s European Championships and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to 2021.

The working group also recommended postponing international matches on the men’s calendar in June, which is viewed as key to helping domestic leagues to conclude.

Bilateral discussions with confederations concerning 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers are set to be organised to devise a revised match schedule.

The schedule would be dependent on health and safety developments.

FIFA added that a decision regarding the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania, which is scheduled for September, will be made by the end of April.

A potential postponement is among the options which are set to be considered.