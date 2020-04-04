The International Skating Union (ISU) has added all of its World Championships from 2018 and 2019 to its streaming schedule on YouTube.

It follows on from the 2018 World Figure Skating Championships, which are currently being streamed on the channel as a message of solidarity to the people of Italy as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2018 edition was held in Milan.

The 2018 World Sprint Speed Skating Championships will now be streamed on April 6 and 7 and will be followed by the same year's World Short Track Speed Skating Championships on April 8 and 9.

Other events to be streamed include the 2018 editions of the World Allround Speed Skating Championships and World Synchronized Skating Championships, which will be shown on April 10 to 12 and April 13 to 14 respectively.

🔴 LIVE! Today we will live stream the Men Free Skating from the 2018 World Championships!



Watch here: https://t.co/PGgpr1AXco#WorldFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/bB5QisPcbl — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) April 4, 2020

The 2019 World Figure Skating Championships - hosted in the Japanese city of Saitama - will be shown over the course of more than a week from April 15 to 23.

Last year's World Sprint Speed Skating Championships will be streamed on April 24 and 25 before the World Allround Speed Skating Championships on April 26 and 27.

The next four days will see the 2019 editions of the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships and the World Synchronized Skating Championships, with the latter concluding on May 1.

The final event scheduled to be streamed will be a four-day affair, with the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships shown from May 2 to 5.

All streams will start at 11am GMT and can be found on the ISU YouTube channel.