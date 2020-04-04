FEI holds first virtual meeting of Jumping Calendar Task Force to discuss coronavirus impact

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Jumping Calendar Task Force has held its first virtual meeting, agreeing resolutions on the rescheduling of events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting included a discussion on the deadline for National Federations to propose alternative dates for events in 2020 to the FEI.

It looked at initiatives to help organisers and the impact of the new dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on the FEI's 2021 calendar.

The Tokyo Games were postponed until the summer of 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There are more than 1.1 million confirmed cases worldwide, resulting in the deaths of at least 59,000 people.

FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibáñez, who is in charge of the FEI calendar, chaired the meeting and will act as chairman on each of the eight disciplines' taskforces.

The FEI established eight taskforces to look at the calendar for 2021 after the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

FEI vice-presidents Mark Samuel and Jack Huang, Jumping Committee chairman Stephan Ellenbruch, athletes' representative Pedro Veniss, International Equestrian Organisers Association President Peter Bollen and European Equestrian Federation President Theo Ploegmakers were among those to attend the virtual meeting.

Dressage, Para dressage, eventing, driving, endurance, vaulting and reining are the other disciplines which will hold their own individual meetings.

Those meetings will take place over the next few days, with the FEI Board set to consider resolutions during a teleconference next week.

All taskforce conclusions will be put to the FEI Board.