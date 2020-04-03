The International University Sports Federation's (FISU) campaign in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, "#FitAtHome", has gained traction within the university sport community.

Since launching the campaign last week, FISU has seen members of staff, Olympic champions and FISU athletes all share the ways they are staying fit at home.

The campaign comes after many nations around the world ordered residents to remain at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

There have been more than one million confirmed cases worldwide and social distancing is one of the few measures proven to slow the spread of the virus.

The FISU campaign encourages people to stay active while confined to their homes.

Medallists from the 2019 Summer University Games including 1,500 metres athlete Courtney Hufsmith of Canada and Filipino pole vaulter Ernest Obiena have shared their training routines.

American swimming gold medallist Kylee Perry has also featured, with winter athletes also taking over FISU's channels on social media channels to post their workouts.

One such example was German skating pair Tim Dieck and Katharina Müller putting a live tabata workout on FISU's Instagram page.