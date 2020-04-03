World Lacrosse and World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) have approved the new date set by the International World Games Association (IWGA) for the World Games in Birmingham in the United States after it was postponed a year.

Originally scheduled to take place from July 15 to 21 in 2021, the Games were moved to 2022 to avoid conflicting with the Tokyo Olympics, which were moved to 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement from IWGA it said, "The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to move the Tokyo Olympic Games to July 2021 made a significant impact on the planning of the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama.

Statement from WL President Sue Redfern in response to the announcement of new dates for The World Games in 2022 @TWG2021BHM @TheWorldGameshttps://t.co/V7zpTSEvsq — World Lacrosse (@worldlaxsport) April 2, 2020

"Keeping to the original dates in July 2021 would have meant excluding many athletes and officials involved in the Olympics, and would have led to a potential reduction in public and media interest."

WFDF President Robert Rauch responded to the statement saying, "WFDF is very supportive of the decision to reschedule The World Games, a decision that was unanimously approved by the member federations with sports on the programme."

The US was set to host the World Games for the first time since its inception in 1981 - with the original dates marking forty years from the first Games in Santa Clara in California.

World Lacrosse President Sue Redfern also backed the movement when she said, "World Lacrosse would like to express its appreciation to the IWGA and the Birmingham Organising Committee for their continued commitment to supporting international competition and athletes from around the world.

"The announcement that the next edition of The World Games is being rescheduled for July 2022, still to be held in Birmingham in Alabama in the US, is great news for athletes and the international federations they represent."

The rearranged dates for the 11th edition of the World Games are July 7 to 17 2022.