Commonwealth Games boxing gold medallist charged with three counts of assault

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games boxing gold medallist Scott Fitzgerald has been charged with three counts of common assault and one of witness intimidation after being arrested on Monday (March 30).

Fitzgerald is alleged to have assaulted two women aged 21 and 42, as well as a man aged 23.

The 28-year-old confirmed his arrest earlier this week on Instagram.

He described the incident as a “a kick off with my ex-partner and her family”.

Fitzgerald appeared at Preston Magistrates Court yesterday.

The British Boxing Board of Control has suspended Fitzgerald’s licence to fight.

Fitzgerald won gold for England at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, where he beat India’s Mandeep Jangra in the welterweight final.

He has since begun a professional career and is unbeaten after 14 fights.

His most recent contest came in October, where he beat Ted Cheeseman to claim the British super-welterweight title.

Fitzgerald is the second British boxer to have their boxing licence suspended this week.

Billy Joe Saunders had his boxing licence suspended on Monday after appearing to encourage domestic violence ©Getty Images

Billy Joe Saunders, who boxed for Britain at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, had his licence suspended on Monday (March 30).

It followed the Saunders posting a video on social media appearing to encourage domestic violence.

In the video, Saunders was shown hitting a punchbag and suggesting such techniques could be used on a female partner.

The boxer later apologised on his Twitter account, admitting there was "no excuse" for his behaviour but insisting "I do not condone domestic violence under any circumstances" and that the post was a joke of poor taste.

Saunders has been criticised for his actions.

Refuge, a charity helping victims of abuse, was among those to condemn Saunders for his post.