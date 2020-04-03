New Zealand’s Olympic bronze medal-winning rower Eric Verdonk has died at the age of 60.

Verdonk passed away today after a battle with cancer.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) and Rowing New Zealand acknowledged the sad passing.

"The New Zealand Olympic Committee and Rowing NZ extend their sincere condolences to Eric’s family and his many friends," a statement from NZOC reads.

Verdonk first represented New Zealand in the single sculls at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Scotland's capital Edinburgh, where he finished third.

He went onto have a long international rowing career, covering two Olympic Games, five World Rowing Championships and a Commonwealth Championships.

The highlight was a bronze medal in the single sculls at the Seoul 1988 Olympics.