McVitie's to delay launch of BOA promotional campaign following Tokyo 2020 postponement

McVitie's has delayed the launch of a promotional campaign featuring British athletes following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The biscuit brand partnered with the British Olympic Association (BOA) last year.

The partnership was initially set to run until the end of 2020, with the company activating their sponsorship through promotional activities, retail partnerships and internal colleague programmes.

The campaign is now set to be pushed back following the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020's confirmation of the postponement of the Olympic Games last week.

The Games will now take place from July 23 to August 8 next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Campaign Live, McVitie's promotion would have featured diver Tom Daley, boxer Frazer Clarke and gymnasts Max Whitlock, Rebecca Downie and Ellie Downie.

"Following confirmation from the IOC that the Olympic Games will be postponed until 2021, we have made the decision to halt our marketing campaign around our Team GB sponsorship," McVitie's brand director Emma Stowers said, according to Campaign Live.

"We are, of course, disappointed to do so; however, in light of the current situation, we have taken the decision to not progress any further activity across any channels.

"We will be in continuous communication with the British Olympic Association regarding the 2021 postponement plans and will adapt accordingly.

"We expect next year's Games to be a brilliant moment of celebration and coming together for the nation.

"As a brand, we are always looking to bring moments of positivity to connect people and communities, and that will remain our key focus during this current period of uncertainty."

McVitie's partnered with the BOA in 2019 ©Getty Images

McVitie's, who have been making biscuits in Britain for nearly 180 years, are among several BOA sponsors which contribute to funding athletes and sports to compete at the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

One of the issues raised with the postponement of the Olympics relates to sponsor contracts which are due to conclude in 2020.

Members of The Olympic Partner (TOP) sponsorship scheme, whose agreements were due to conclude in 2020, are expected to see their deals roll over to the Olympic Games next year.

This is also expected to be the case for partners of National Olympic Committees (NOCs).