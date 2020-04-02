Vladimir Drachev is facing calls to resign as President of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) after a group of athletes and officials urged him to step down before his term ends next year.

According to Russia's official state news agency TASS, 24 people, including several Olympic gold medallists, have written to Drachev to express their discontent with his work in the role.

Drachev has failed to restore the organisation's full membership of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) since his election in May 2018.

The IBU relegated the RBU to provisional membership in December 2017 as punishment for the country's doping scandal.

Among the other issues raised in the letter, signed by the likes of four-time Olympic champion Alexander Tikhonov, are a lack of sponsors and a failure to improve the results of the national team.

The 54-year-old's position is reportedly set to be discussed during the next meeting of the RBU Board.

Drachev, a four-time world champion, told TASS he had no intention of resigning and claimed he was not responsible for the problems raised in the letter.

Double Olympic champion Olga Medvedtseva is among those to have signed the letter calling for Vladimir Drachev to step down ©Getty Images

"We always have a lot of those, who rejoice over misfortunes," Drachev told TASS.

"They should have rather helped, because everyone applauds when there is success, but when something goes wrong they all step aside and say they have nothing to do with it and others should be blamed.

"However, the problems, which they are voicing, were brought in not by Drachev.

"On the contrary, we have been trying to solve these problems in the last two years."

Russian biathlon has also faced several crises during Drachev's tenure as President, the last of which came when Italian police raided 10 kilometres sprint world champion Alexander Loginov during the World Championships in Antholz-Anterselva in February.