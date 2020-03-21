International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) have announced the 2020 Men’s World Championships in Zurich and Lausanne has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition had been due to take place between May 8 and 24.

Switzerland are among the European nations to have introduced measures banning mass gatherings in recent weeks in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

It is the first time since 1988 the event will not take place.

During the 1980s the competition was not held in Olympic years.

"This is a harsh reality to face for the international ice hockey family, but one that we must accept,” said René Fasel, IIHF President.

“The coronavirus is a global problem and requires major efforts by Government bodies to combat its spread.

“The IIHF must do all it can to support this fight. We have to set sport aside for now and support both the Government bodies and the ice hockey family.”



The IIHF said the cancellation will have a far reaching impact on the federation and its partners, as well as the participating teams and members.

The governing body said a “robust insurance and risk management programme” had been put in place for the World Championships.

It is claimed these measures included protecting the substantial revenue of the event.

The refund policy for ticket holders will be clarified as soon as possible by organising committee, the IIHF said.

"We accept this decision of the IIHF Council,” said Gian Gilli, Organising Committee general secretary.

“But of course, this is a huge disappointment for the Organising Committee.

“It is an exceptional situation for all concerned and it is now a question of resolving all the outstanding issues."

The Men's Ice Hockey World Championships have been held annually since 1989 ©Getty Images

The IIHF said there are no possibilities to relocate the World Championships this year.

Discussion over the potential postponement of a World Championships in Switzerland to another year will be discussed at the next IIHF Congress.

The IIHF noted that the host countries of upcoming editions of the event are fixed until 2025.

The Congress has also been postponed until further notice, with the event initially having been due to take place from May 21 to 23, alongside the World Championships.

Whether an Annual Congress in Zurich can be held at a later date is set to be discussed by the IIHF Council.

Ice hockey has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Women's World Championship in Canada was been postponed by a year due to the outbreak.

Competition was due to be shared by two cities in Nova Scotia – Halifax and Truro – between April 12 and 18.

Both the second tier events for men and women have also been called off, along with the Men’s Under-18 World Championship in Michigan.