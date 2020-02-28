The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has today added six countries to its list of members.

The Cayman Islands, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Grenada, Saint Lucia and Saint Kitts and Nevis have all become Member Federations.

That brings the total number to 195, making FIDE the fourth largest sports federation.

The announcement was made during the FIDE Congress in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi.

Among those in attendance at the event was H.H. Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan.

"It is an honour for me to welcome you all to the 90th FIDE Congress here in Abu Dhabi – my home," he said.

"UAE and chess share a long association.

"Chess is a passion shared by all of us, including myself."

It was also announced today that Spain has chosen chess as one of the main themes for its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is due to begin on October 20.

In cooperation with Chess24, they are also organising a World Online School Chess Tournament for players under 16.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich took the chance to meet with the Spanish ambassador in Abu Dhabi, Antonio Alvarez, to express his support for the initiative.

The FIDE Congress was moved to Abu Dhabi from China due to the coronavirus outbreak, along with yesterday's FIDE Commission meetings and tomorrow's FIDE Executive Board meeting.