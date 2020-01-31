FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura has admitted she is unsure whether her role as general delegate for Africa will continue beyond the expiry of her mandate tomorrow.

Samoura was appointed to the position last July after FIFA effectively took control of the scandal-ridden Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Senegalese led a group tasked with overseeing the day-to-day operations of the troubled CAF, which had been mired in scandal following a series of allegations levelled at President Ahmad.

Samoura's role is due to end tomorrow, but the FIFA official refused to comment when asked if she will stay on.

She claimed she was satisfied with the work done since she took up the position, based at CAF's headquarters in Cairo.

A forensic audit of the organisation, carried out by PricewaterhouseCoopers, is among the main tasks overseen by Samoura and her group.

CAF President Ahmad will be among the attendees at a seminar on African football in Morocco tomorrow ©Getty Images

"We have another few days to go and the CAF Executive Committee will meet to deliberate on the mission forward to determine if I continue or not," she said, according to BBC Sport.

"So far my mission for six months has been unfolding as planned.

"I'm very comfortable with what has been done since I arrived in Cairo at the CAF offices."

Uncertainty over whether FIFA will continue with its control of the CAF comes prior to a seminar on the development of football competitions and infrastructure in Africa tomorrow.

The event is set to take place in Salé in Morocco and will be attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The state and the standard of stadiums in Africa, and a think tank on the future of football competitions on the continent, will be among the key topics discussed at the seminar.