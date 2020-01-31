Organisers of the Chengdu 2021 Summer World University Games are seeking creative copywriting concepts for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Scheduled for Chengdu Dongan Lake Sports Park, Opening Ceremony ideas can be submitted by individuals and teams from around the world - with no age, gender or occupational limitations.

The theme is "Achieving Every Dream in Chengdu", with submissions hopefully reflecting times of "youth, joy and future", while being rich in humanistic qualities.

The Games are looking to inspire young people, whlie providing a unique insight into the region ©Chengdu 2021

The Ceremonies should become a bridge for young people to understand China, creating a unique aesthetic experience.

The campaign began two weeks ago and concludes on April 30, with both physical and online submissions permitted.

Copywriting needs to be expressed in text, picture or video form, of about 5,000 words.

There are numerous cash rewards for the winners, while also being directly involved in the Ceremonies themselves.

Synchronised swimmer Jiang Wenwen, swimmer Jian Tingting and university basketballer Zhao Baiqing were all part of the presentation team for the announcement, alongside musicians Lang Lang and Zhang Liangying.