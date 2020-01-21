The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Olympic Committee (SVGOC) have continued to develop gymnastics in the country, by inviting elite coach Kristof Rada to visit.

Rada previously visited the country from Hungary in 2017, with the aim of helping the newly formed Gymnastics Association establish basic gymnastic training principles.

During his most recent trip, Rada was helping athletes from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines prepare for International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and Pan American Gymnastics Union events.

According to SVGOV, he was impressed by the progress made by the Gymnastics Association, the athletes and coaches.

SVGOC President Trevor Bailey visited one of the training sessions held by gymnast coach Kristof Rada ©SVGOC

He also noted that new equipment and training aids allowed him to focus on teaching the staff and gymnasts important skill development.

SVGOC President Trevor Bailey visited one of Rada's training sessions and commended the Gymnastics Association for its work.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines national team head coach LaPrise Williams will continue to provide instruction to coaches and athletes to ensure the programme's continued success.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines became a member of FIG in 2016.