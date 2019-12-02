Laing Harrow has been confirmed as the head coach of Australia’s national softball team for next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo and beyond after he agreed to a new contract.

Harrow’s official position under the new contract with Softball Australia is high-performance pathway and head coach of the "Travelodge Aussie Spirit" in a multi-year deal which extends beyond Tokyo 2020.

Since his original appointment as head coach in 2018, Harrow has steered the Australian women’s team to a fourth-place finish in the Japan Cup, a semi-final appearance in the Asia Pacific Cup and also coached the Aussie Peppers of Minnesota in the 2019 National Pro Fastpitch season.

His best achievement to date with the team undoubtedly came at the World Baseball Softball Confederation Softball Asia/Oceania Qualifier in Shanghai in September, when Australia went undefeated in five games, scoring 37 runs and allowing just four against with no errors recorded in the field, to secure the final spot available at Tokyo 2020.

"To qualify back into the Olympics is a great achievement, but I go back the other way and seeing where we've come from as a team has been just as impressive," Harrow said.

Australia booked their place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo by winning the WBSC Softball Asia/Oceania Qualifier in Shanghai in September ©WBSC

He added: "To look at the improvements the girls have made individually and as a team in a year is very pleasing, and they're enjoying being around each other and enjoying just playing softball.

"And from that, we’re playing at a really high level."

Australia are due to host the Asia Pacific Cup in Blacktown from January 30 to February 2, prior to the Summer Slam - Fully Loaded Softball event from February 3 to 5.

The country has won an Olympic medal in each of the previous four Olympic softball competitions, earning silver at Athens 2004, and bronzes at Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008.

Also competing at Tokyo 2020 will be hosts Japan, world champions the United States and Canada, Italy and Mexico, all of whom qualified in earlier regional tournaments.