Morocco completed the line-up for the blind football tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after successfully defending their African Championships title.

The North Africans can look forward to Japan next year thanks to a 5-1 victory over Mali in the final in Nigerian city Enugu.

Their victory means Morocco have won all four editions of the African Championship held to date, with their unbeaten run at the International Blind Sports Federation event stretching to 16 matches.

Tokyo 2020 will be their second Paralympics after their debut appearance at Rio 2016, where they drew one match and lost two and did not advance from their group.

Morocco celebrate progression to the Paralympic Games ©IBSA

The Moroccans had earlier beaten Mali in the group stage in Enugu, where they also achieved wins over Niger and Egypt.

They then saw off Ivory Coast 4-0 in the last four, with Mali winning their semi-final against hosts Nigeria 6-0.

Morocco have joined hosts Japan, reigning Paralympic champions Brazil, Argentina, China, Iran, Spain and France in the Tokyo 2020 tournament.