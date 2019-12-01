Jarl Magnus Riiber triumphed at the Ruka Triple for the second consecutive year as the Norwegian swept all three events in Finland.

The reigning International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic Skiing World Cup champion had picked up where he left off at the end of last season by winning the opening two competitions.

His pursuit of a third victory of the weekend was boosted when the ski jumping competition was unable to take place, due to wind conditions.

The scores from the provisional competition round, won by Riiber, were used to determine the splits for the cross-country event.

Riiber completed the 10 kilometres race in a time of 25min 36.6sec to top the standings for a third consecutive day.

He led an all-Norwegian podium, with Joergen Graabak finishing as the runner-up 2:08.8 behind the winner.

Jarl Magnus Riiber topped an all-Norwegian podium in the third competition in Ruka ©Getty Images

Jens Luraas Oftebro missed out on second place by the narrowest of margins, as he ended just 0.01 seconds further back.

Franz-Josef Rehrl was the only non-Norwegian in the top six, the Austrian athlete finishing three seconds off the podium in fourth place.

The hat-trick of victories has seen Riiber secure 300 points in the World Cup, with Oftebro second in the standings on 180.

A total of 20 events are due be contested in the men’s World Cup season.

Lillehammer is scheduled to host the fourth competition with athletes due to compete at the Norwegian venue next Sunday (December 8).