The University of Sydney have been crowned as overall champions of the UniSport Australia Nationals.

It comes after they won 12 pennants from a possible 76 National Division One contested competitions in 2019.

This is the first year that the overall champions have been decided in this format while the University of Sydney have won a first national title since the 2015 Australian University Games.

"Sydney Uni is thrilled to be the overall champions for 2019," said Rob Smithies, the University's sport and fitness executive director.

"The move to the Nationals model has been a huge success and a terrific strategic initiative by UniSport."

Mark Sinderberry, the chief executive of UniSport Australia, added: "Congratulations to The University of Sydney on becoming the overall 2019 nationals champions.

The University of Sydney won 12 Division One titles this year ©UniSport Australia

"This has been a hard-fought win, coming down to the wire with the T20 cricket.

"USYD has shown their dominance in a wide range of sports – from athletics to League of Legends to kendo.

"Since implementing our change strategy UniSport has seen a significant increase in the standard of all sport as well as a cultural shift in behaviour at events.

"We acknowledge that we couldn't have made this change without the enthusiasm and commitment of our members and students."

