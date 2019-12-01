Olympic champion Carolina Marín earned her first Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour title since September today with a dominant performance against Thailand’s Phittayaporn Chaiwan at the Syed Modi International Badminton Championships in Lucknow.

Marín, seeded fourth, won her final at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium 21-12, 21-16 in this BWF World Tour Super Series 300 event.

But there was disappointment for the home crowd as the unseeded Sourabh Verma was beaten 21-15, 21-17 by the eighth-seeded Chinese Taipei player Wang Tzu Wei in the men's final.

The women's competition had received a blow shortly before competition began with the news that the top three seeds, He Bingjiao of China, Michelle Li of Canada and Saina Nehwal of India, had all withdrawn, along with sixth seed Han Yue and eighth seed Cai Yanyan, both of China.

Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei won the men's singles title at the BWF Syed Modi International in Lucknow, beating home hope Sourabh Verma ©Getty Images

Russia’s Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova beat Britain’s top seeds Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith 21-18, 21-16 in the mixed doubles final.

The women’s doubles title went to South Korea’s seventh seeds Baek Ha Na and Jung Kyung Eun, who defeated compatriots and fourth seeds Chang Ye Na and Kim Hye Rin 23-21, 21-15.

A total prize fund of $150,000 (£117,000/€136,000) was available, with the winner of both the men and women's tournament receiving $11,250 (£8,700/€10,200).

The event was the last BWF World Tour competition before the Finals are due to start in Guangzhou on December 11.