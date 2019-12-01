Miyu Nagasaki secured a hard-fought 4-2 win over compatriot Haruna Ojio to become world junior girls singles champion in Korat in Thailand today.

In a switchback match, she won gold 11-4, 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 5-11, 11-7 on the concluding day of the International Table Tennis Federation’s World Junior Championships at Terminal21.

The boys’ final was a more straightforward affair as China’s Peng Xiang overcame Truls Moregard of Sweden 12-10, 11-3, 11-8, 11-5.

Moregard had dominated Chinese Taipei’s Yi-Hsin Feng in his semi-final, winning 11-7, 12-10, 11-7, 11-9.

Xiang had also moved through with relative ease, defeating Japan’s qualifier Shunsuke Togami 14-12, 12-10, 13-11, 10-12, 11-9.

The girls’ final had become an all-Japanese affair after Nagasaki had defeated Wu Yangchen of China 10-12, 11-1, 13-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-7 and Ojio had beaten North Korea’s Kim Un Song 11-6, 11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8.

Japan also triumphed in the junior mixed doubles final as Yukiya Uda and Miyuu Kihara beat China’s Xu Yingbin and Shi Xunyao 11-9, 11-1, 11-7, and in the girls doubles, where Nagasaki combined with Kihara to earn an 11-5, 11-6, 12-10 win over China’s Man Kuai and Shi.

China won the junior boys’ doubles title as Liu Yebo and Xu Yingbin beat Russia’s Vladimir Sidorenko and Artem Tikhonov 11-3, 11-6, 11-2.