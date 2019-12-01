The Canadian Olympic Foundation (COF) has appointed former athlete Jeff Glass to its Board of Directors.

Glass, who appeared in the 110 metres hurdles final at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics, currently works as a partner at law firm Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.

He advises leading investment dealers and senior issuers and will now work with the Canadian Olympic Committee's (COC) official charitable organisation.

The role involves increasing support and raising funds for Canadian athletes.

"I'm delighted and honoured to join the Canadian Olympic Foundation Board of Directors," said Glass.

"As a former athlete, I know that it's critical that we improve the circumstances under which we ask Canadian athletes to train and compete to ensure that our future Olympians have the best opportunity for success.

Jeff Glass competed in the 110 metres hurdles final at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics ©COC

"By giving back to the Olympic Movement, I hope to encourage others who benefited from sport as I did, to contribute further to the traditions and successes of which we are all proud to be a part."

Glass joins fellow Olympians Charmaine Crooks, Steve Podborski and Mark Tewksbury who have all joined the Board this year.

"The fact that we have Canadian Olympians coming full circle to support current and next generation athletes speaks to the true power of sport," said COC chief executive and secretary general David Shoemaker.

"Jeff brings a tremendous amount of experience that will add to the impact that Charmaine, Steve, Mark and the rest of the Canadian Olympic Foundation Board are making on Canada and the Olympic Movement."