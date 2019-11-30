Four different countries are represented in the last four of the boys’ ITTF World Junior Table Tennis Championships in Korat, Thailand.

In a big day of competition, three rounds took place, with the round-of-32, round-of-16 and quarter-finals.

China's Xiang Peng has looked particularly impressive, starting his day with a 4-0 win over Tomas Martinko of Czech Republic.

Lillian Bardet put up a slightly tougher fight in the round-of-16, but Xiang came through (12-10, 11-6, 11-5, 14-12).

Yukia Uda of Japan faced him in the last eight and was holding his own at 2-2, but Xiang showed his class to win the last two games (11-6, 9-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 11-5).

Xiang will play Japan's Shunsuke Togami in the last four, who had a much trickier progression.

In the round-of-32, Togami was staring defeat in the face at 3-1 down in games against Iran's Amin Ahmadian, but won the last three to scrape through (12-10, 7-11, 10-12, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5).

His clash with China's Xu Yingbin was even more titanic, scrambling an incredible victory, 13-11, 6-11, 13-11, 11-9, 5-11, 3-11, 11-9.

Perhaps being battle-hardened helped him in the quarter-finals, as he disposed of Poland's Samuel Kulczycki 4-0.

🇮🇷Iran & 🇯🇵Japan's rising stars provided this EPIC MATCH!! 🔥🔥🔥



Watch out for these guys in the future 👀 #ITTFJuniorWorlds pic.twitter.com/sBG5tO9NYL — ITTF World (@ittfworld) November 30, 2019

The other semi-final pits Yi-Hsin Feng of Chinese Taipei against the only European still in the boys' field, Sweden's Truls Moregard.

Feng will be in high spirits, having comfortably defeated Olav Kosolosky of Belgium 4-1 and Zeng Beixun of China 4-0.

He was then truly tested by Vincent Picard of France, who took a 3-1 lead in games.

However, Feng dug deep to come back and take the last three (11-5, 9-11, 9-11, 11-13, 11-5, 11-8, 11-8).

Lying in wait for Feng is Moregard, who endured an epic battle with Nikhil Kumar of the United States first up.

In one of the games of the day, he eventually came through 18-16, 9-11, 4-11, 11-4, 11-7, 12-10.

Ming-Wei Tai of Chinese Taipei was a much easier opponent, with Moregard cruising through 4-0, before a solid 4-1 triumph over China's Liu Yebo.

In the junior girls' singles, Japan have two representatives in the last four.

Miyu Nagasaki has had a tough road to the semi-finals, defeating Wan-Hsuan Lee of Chinese Taipei 4-2, winning her final game 15-13.

Her last-16 encounter was a straightforward 4-0 demolition of Wai Chu Fung of Hong Kong.

But in the quarter-final against Yi Chen of China, she was 2-0 and 3-2 down, before eventually crossing the winning line 4-3.

She faces Yangchen Wu of China, who will be in a great frame of mind, having only dropped two games in three matches today.

The other semi-final pits Japan's Haruna Ojio against Kim Un-song of South Korea.

Ojio will be much the fresher, having conceded just one game today.

While Kim may take inspiration from her epic last-16 clash with Jamila Laurenti of Italy.

Trailing 2-1 and 3-2 in games, Kim pulled off a stunning victory with a 15-13 win in the final game.

The tournament concludes with the semi-finals and finals tomorrow.