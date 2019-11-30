Norway's Daniel-André Tande continued his formidable start to the International Ski Federation Ski Jumping World Cup season in Ruka, recording his second consecutive win.

Tande, the 2018 world champion who claimed a team gold medal at last year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, jumped 131 metres and 142m to score 282.5 points.

The Norwegian finished 9.2 points ahead of nearest challenger Philipp Aschenwald of Austria, who amassed 273.3 following efforts of 129m and 143m.

Aschenwald was bumped up to second place after Marius Lindvik of Norway was disqualified.

The Norwegian has won the first two Ski Jumping World Cup events of the season ©Getty Images

Anze Lanisek of Slovenia was third on a total of 272.4 points after he produced jumps of 136.5m and 135m.

Tande, who also won team gold at the World Championships last year, becomes the first athlete to top the podium at the first two events of a World Cup season since Austrian Andreas Kofler in 2011-2012.

A second individual competition will be held when the World Cup in the Finnish resort concludes tomorrow.