The big guns fired at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men's World Cup, with number one seed Fan Zhendong comfortably into the semi-finals in Chengdu, China.

All players took part in two matches at the Sichuan Province Gymnasium, with the round-of-16 and quarter-finals on show.

Zhendong cruised past Austria's Daniel Habesohn (11-8, 13-11, 11-7, 11-2), before facing fifth seed Timo Boll in the last eight.

The German battled hard in the final two games, but eventually fell short 11-6, 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 12-10.

Up next for Zhendong is Lin Yun-ju of Chinese Taipei.

He lost just one game in each of his victories, against Swede Kristian Karlsson and Hugo Calderano of Brazil.

On the other side of the draw, second seed Ma Long of China had a slightly trickier passage to the semi-finals.

Simon Gauzy of France may have been unfancied as the 12th seed, but he made Long work to the very end, eventually losing 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 8-11, 15-13.

Long made easier work of the quarter-final, against Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov.

He lost the first game, 11-6, but won the next four with relative ease (11-9, 11-4, 13-11, 11-3).

Long will fancy his chances in the semi-final against third seed Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan.

And it will be 🇯🇵HARIMOTO VS MA LONG 🇨🇳!!!!



😱Are you excited for tomorrow already? I am, but there are still 2 more matches at the #ITTFWorldCup. Who will #LiftTheCup 🏆



Watch now on https://t.co/qtwSAvKnmM 💻 pic.twitter.com/QzTo0RQKaW — ITTF World (@ittfworld) November 30, 2019

Harimoto defeated the challenge of Nigerian Quadri Aruna in the round-of-16 (11-7, 13-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-6).

But he would have been drained by the epic quarter-final against compatriot and eighth seed Koki Niwa.

All was well for Harimoto, as he took the first two games, 11-6, 11-7.

However, Niwa stormed back, winning the next three, 12-10, 12-10, 14-12.

Harimoto required all of his big-match experience to stem the tide, eventually coming through in the last two games, 11-3, 11-8.

The semi-finals, bronze-medal match and gold-medal match take place tomorrow.