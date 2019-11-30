Olympic champion Carolina Marín overcame Kim Ga-eun of South Korea to reach the women's singles final at the Syed Modi International Badminton Championships in Lucknow.

Marín, seeded fourth, beat Kim 22-20, 21-16 in the semi-finals at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.

The Spaniard, seeking a first Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour title since September, plays Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan in tomorrow's showpiece.

Chaiwan progressed to the final by defeating Rituparna Das of India 24-22, 21-15 to silence the home crowd inside the venue.

India will have a representative in the men's singles final, after Sourabh Verma beat Heo Kwang-hee of South Korea.

Wang Tzu Wei will play Sourabh Verma of India in the men's singles final ©Getty Images

Verma edged out Heo 21-17, 16-21, 21-18 to ensure he will compete for the top prize tomorrow.

His opponent will be eighth seed Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei, who swept aside seventh seed Son Wan-ho 21-9, 21-7.

A total prize fund of $150,000 (£117,000/€136,000) is available, with the winner of both the men and women's tournament receiving $11,250 (£8,700/€10,200).

The event is the last BWF World Tour competition before the Finals in Guangzhou next month.