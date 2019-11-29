Australia lead the Rest of the World 8-6 overnight in the inaugural two-day World Bowls Challenge - based on golf's Ryder Cup - on the home ground of Moama Bowling Club.

The home pairing of Ellen Ryan and Kelsey Cottrell tipped the advantage Australia's way with victory over Colleen Piketh and Jo Edwards in the concluding pairs match on the opening day of this mixed, 10-a-side competition.

The Rest of the World, trailing 2-4 after the three opening mixed triples matches, went 2-6 down after Australia's Barrie Lester and Aron Sherriff beat Shannon McIlroy and Ryan Bester 5-3. 4-2 in the opening pairs match.

But then the visitors rallied to draw level as Karen Murphy - who will retire after this event - and women’s team captain Rebecca Van Asch were beaten 5-2, 8-1 by Katherine Rednell and Ellen Falkner.

Darren Burnett and the Rest of the World men's captain Alex Marshall then made it 6-6, with a 2-0 win over Corey Wedlock and Aaron Wilson.

Earlier there was a draw between Australia's Ryan, Van Asch and Sherriff and the visiting trio of Rednell, Edwards and Marshall before the hosts went ahead with a 2-0 win for Cotrell, Wedlock and Aaron Teys over Falkner, Gary Kelly and Burnett.

The final triples match, between Lester, Natasha Scott and Wilson and the Rest of the World's Kelly McKerihen, McIlroy and Bester, was also halved.

The destination of the first title will be decided tomorrow evening after a programme that features five mixed pairs, five men's singles and five women's singles matches.

Murphy is retiring following the event, after 22 years and more than 660 appearances for her country.