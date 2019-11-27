Lausanne 2020 has announced a partnership deal with ODLO to supply volunteers of the Winter Youth Olympic Games with their uniforms.

The Swiss brand will provide the outfits for 3,500 volunteers at the third edition of the Games in the Lausanne 2020 colours.

"Lausanne 2020 is proud to announce its partnership with ODLO," Lausanne 2020 chief executive Ian Logan said.

"As a strong Swiss brand deeply rooted in winter sports, its commitment and passion were very important in the preparation of the Winter Youth Olympic Games of Lausanne 2020.

"As a leader in sustainable development, we are delighted to have ODLO as our official partner – and we know that our 3,500 volunteers will be too."

Sharing the sport and innovation values, the two organisations have created uniforms which, they claim, combine comfort, aesthetics and technology, while respecting a commitment for sustainability.

Volunteers working at snow sports events will be provided with snow trousers ©Lausanne 2020

Volunteers will wear the uniform from January 5 until the conclusion of the Games on January 22.

Jackets will be included for those volunteers working in mountain resorts, while those working at snow sports events will also be provided with snow trousers.

"We are proud to be an official partner and to provide the uniforms of the volunteers who will support athletes from all over the world at the Winter Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020," said ODLO chief executive Knut Are Høgberg.

"This event is an ideal opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment to the development of high-performance winter sports clothing.

"We look forward to this unforgettable event in Switzerland."