International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission chairman Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant has claimed Paris 2024 has completed a "tremendous amount of work", after organisers provided a progress update this week.

The Organising Committee updated the IOC on several areas at the delivery partners meeting in the French capital, including venues, the masterplan for the Paralympic Games and the response to the launch of Paris 2024's new logo.

Sponsorship was also discussed following the recent signing of EDF as the second premium partner of the Games in the French capital.

It has been a hot topic for organisers in recent weeks following opposition from Paris 2024 to Airbnb becoming part of The Olympic Partner sponsorship scheme.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has been a prominent critic of the company, while French hoteliers have announced the suspension of their participation in the Games because of the deal.

In response, the IOC said Paris 2024 is free to negotiate a sponsorship agreement with a hotel partner, in spite of the new worldwide sponsorship agreement with the room-renting platform.

The IOC praised the work of Paris 2024 and its President Tony Estanguet ©Getty Images

The Terre de Jeux 2024 project, which allows towns and cities the opportunity to become training centres for the Games, was among the other topics raised at the fourth delivery partners meeting, along with the launch of construction work at the Athletes' Village earlier this month.

The IOC said it was "delighted to hear that the first developers had been appointed" for the Village, one of the two facilities being built from scratch for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

"The Paris 2024 Organising Committee, under the leadership of Tony Estanguet, has completed a remarkable amount of work over the past five months," Beckers-Vieujant said.

"The new Paris emblem has been warmly welcomed by the French population; the first 500 towns, cities and regions have been announced for the 'Terre de Jeux 2024' project; a second French domestic partner has been signed; and all the major Games planning milestones have been reached.

"If you add to this the progress being made on the Olympic Village, we leave Paris very excited about the coming year, which will see a combination of important decisions and special events for these Games.

"Whether it is the finalisation of venue locations or receiving the Olympic flag at the Closing Ceremony of Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024 is preparing to show the world the best of France and a spectacular edition of the Olympic Games."