The New Zealand United Taekwondo Association organised a mini-camp intended to identify emerging talent for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

NZUTA President Kesi O'Neill hosted the camp in Mount Maunganui, with around 50 participants attending.

"We are trying to achieve, much like any other sport," he said.

"We want to look at that next generation and see what pathway we can put down, not just for taekwondo but for life as well.

"We are trying to emphasise that it is not just turning up and kicking, there is more to it.

"They are more than just competitors and we have a lot of cross-training people come through from basketball and rugby."

New Zealand's only representative at Rio 2016 was Andrea Kilday, right, but she was beaten in the first round ©Getty Images

Attendees came from clubs in Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Ōpōtiki and Waiouru.

Faye Shacklock, a Taekwondo Australia ambassador, was a special guest at the camp.

An Australian group of athletes named the "Ninja Nannies" were also in attendance, demonstrating that age is no barrier in taekwondo.

New Zealand are yet to earn an Olympic medal in taekwondo.

They were represented by Andrea Kilday at Rio 2016 in the women's under-49 kilograms.

She was beaten in the first round by Brazil's Iris Sing.