Paulista University and University of Ottawa maintained their 100 per cent records, as the group stage of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) University World Cup Football women's event concluded.

Brazil's Paulista University had already guaranteed a first-place finish in Group A, prior to their meeting with Sydney University.

The Australian team required a victory in their final group match to stand a chance to advancing as runners-up.

But they fell short, defeated 4-0 by Paulista University.

The result helped Beijing Normal University advance into second place.

The Chinese team recorded a comfortable win over the University of Lausanne, who had suffered back-to-back 17-0 defeats to conclude a difficult group campaign.

University of Ottawa were confirmed Group B winners following their 4-2 victory over the University of Asian Scholars.

Delaney Rickert-Hall scored in the opening minute of the match for the University of Ottawa, who finished the first half with a 3-1 lead.

Both teams scored a goal apiece in the second half.

The University of Asian Scholars ended as group runners-up after suffering their first defeat of the competition.

Donghua University and Siberian Federal University played out a goalless draw to conclude the group stage with a point.

Paulista University will face the University of Asian Scholars in the semi-finals, while University of Ottawa play Beijing Normal University.

The men's competition resumes tomorrow.