Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussle of Austria impressed on the second day of the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Oceania Championships in Auckland, topping the 49er standings.

With three races taking place today, the pair won the first race and came second in the final two.

This gave them a total of 23.0 points, putting them in front of Diego Botin and Iago López of Spain on 26.0 and Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki of Poland on 33.0.

Yesterday's leaders, Andrew Mollerus and Ian Macdiarmid of the United States, sunk to 15th after being disqualified from one race and finishing 20th in another.

Compatriots Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea managed to maintain their lead in the 49erFX competition, achieving a sixth and fifth place finish to sit on 23.0.

Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface of Britain continue to dominate the Nacra 17 at the Oceania Championships ©Oceania Championships

Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil are in second, while Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech of New Zealand sit in third.

Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface of Britain continued their dominance in the Nacra 17, with yet another victory and a third-place finish giving them 11.0.

Their nearest opponents are Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin of Australia, with Billy Besson and Marie Riou of France in third.

Competition concludes tomorrow with the final three races in each class.