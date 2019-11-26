World Taekwondo's development guidelines for 2020 and anti-discrimination policy will be among the key items presented for approval at the international governing body's Extraordinary Council Meeting in Moscow next month.

The development of member associations is a major strategic priority for World Taekwondo, and the approval of next year's development guidelines at the Council meeting in Russia's capital on December 5 is a key factor.

By supporting the development of member associations, World Taekwondo hope to create an even stronger environment for the sport's growth at grass-roots level and support the enhancement of its elite events.

Anti-discrimination and the safeguarding of athletes is said to be of paramount importance to World Taekwondo and it is claimed the anti-discrimination policy reinforces the International Federation's commitment to inclusiveness and tolerance.

At its meeting, the Council will also select the hosts for the Grand Prix series with World Taekwondo continuing to enjoy strong interest from cities around the world to stage events.

In recent years, World Taekwondo amended its bidding process to make it more flexible to the needs of host cities and ensure greater dialogue.

With Tokyo 2020 around the corner, there will be reports on the taekwondo test events for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as a report on the recently tested competition uniform for the Olympics.

"We have a very full agenda at the upcoming Extraordinary Council meeting with many important matters to discuss that will have a direct impact on the future of our sport," World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue said.

"Our job on the Council is to ensure we are constantly adapting and innovating for the benefit of our athletes and our member associations.

"We are committed to ensuring we deliver the very best sport for the taekwondo movement and that we make a valuable contribution to the broader Olympic Movement through peace-building and humanitarian initiatives."

The Council will also review proposed amendments to a number of procedures, including finance and anti-doping rules, medical and ethics code and event operations.

The ethics code has been amended based on best-practice examples provided by the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations.

It includes updates related to conflicts of interests, as well as the receiving of gifts, and a corresponding duty of reporting and duty of disclosure.

The Council meeting is due to take place prior to the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final and Gala Awards in Moscow, on December 6 and 7.