The Chinese boys' team continued their title defence at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Junior Table Tennis Championships in Korat by reaching the semi-finals.

They had triumphed last year in the Australian city of Bendigo, progressing to the final four today at Terminal 21 after a comprehensive 3-0 win against Germany.

Xiang Peng overcame Kay Stumper 16-14, 15-13, 11-8, while Xu Yingbin got past Kirill Fadeev 11-6, 11-4, 11-4.

Liu Yebo then confirmed the victory for China with a 11-9, 11-6, 11-6 defeat of Felix Wetzel.

Up next for China are set to be Japan, who defeated Russia 3-1.

Lev Katsman put Russia in front first, defeating Yukiya Uda 11-8, 11-8, 11-8.

Shunsuke Togami then brought his country level with a 11-6, 11-8, 11-9 win over Vladimir Sidorenko , before Hiroto Shinozuka triumphed 8-11, 12-10, 11-2, 11-8 against Maksim Grebnev.

Lev Katsman of Russia put his country in front of Japan during their quarter-final at the World Junior Table Tennis Championships, but they were then beaten ©ITTF

Uda made amends for his previous loss with a 11-9, 11-5, 11-9 victory over Sidorenko, booking Japan's place in the last four.

The remaining semi-final is due to be contested by Chinese Taipei and France.

The latter narrowly defeated the United States 3-2, while the former were comfortable 3-0 winners against Singapore.

Playoff matches to determine ninth to 16th place were also held, with hosts Thailand edging past Peru 3-2 and Chile beating Nigeria 3-1.

India recorded a 3-1 victory over Australia while Belgium triumphed 3-0 against Egypt.

The boys' team semi-finals and playoffs are scheduled for tomorrow.