Chinese Taipei reached the finals of the compound and recurve mixed team events at the 2019 Asian Archery Championships in Bangkok, also a qualifying tournament for the next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In the compound mixed team event, Chinese Taipei edged past the Philippines 156-154 in the quarter-finals, before defeating Malaysia 157-153 at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand's capital.

They are set to come up against India in the final, competing under the "World Archery" banner due to the ongoing suspension of the Archery Association of India.

Chinese Taipei then made the final of the recurve mixed team competition, having overcome both Japan and India 5-3.

Their gold-medal opponents will be South Korea, who were 6-0 victors against Malaysia and 6-2 winners against China.

The finals are due to take place on the final day of competition on Wednesday (November 27).

Kang Chae-young of South Korea reached the fourth round of the women's recurve at the Asian Archery Championships at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok ©World Archery

Competition was also held in the individual events, with Olympic champion Kim Woo-jin of South Korea reaching the men's recurve fourth round by defeating Ri Tae-bom of North Korea 7-3.

Compatriot and recurve world number one Kang Chae-young also progressed in the women's tournament, easing past Zahra Nemati of Iran 6-0.

Malaysia continued to enjoy success in the men's compound, with Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki beating Ka King Yen of Hong Kong 141-136 and Zulfadhli Ruslan winning 139-137 against Kadek Dian Vanagosi of Indonesia.

Having lead the qualifying round in the women's compound, Adel Zhexenbinova of Kazakhstan continued to impress with a 140-138 victory against Nurul Syazhera Mohd Asmi of Malaysia.

Action is due to continue tomorrow with the quarter-final and semis of the men and women's recurve and compound.