Commonwealth Games Canada (CGC) has launched a new project designed to reduce or eliminate selected barriers to newcomer youth sport participation and enhance the capacity of Newcomer Service Organisations (NSOs) in the country.

Starting with two pilot projects in Edmonton and Toronto, CGC expects that "Sport for Newcomers" will lead to increased sport frequency rates and retention of young newcomers to Canada.

The initiative is part of CGC’s SportWORKS Programme, which sends Canadian sport leaders to host organisations in Canada and throughout the Commonwealth to deliver sustainable sport programmes and build sport system capacity.

SportWORKS prides itself on "Making a Difference and Becoming Different".

"Sport for Newcomers" aims to not only assist the host organisations and newcomers, but also to make a difference in the lives and careers of SportWORKS officers.

A key part of the CGC's mission is to "enhance the lives of youth across the Commonwealth" and the organisation says it is proud to have been one of the world’s pioneers of international sport for development for over a quarter-century, leading more than 125 local sport projects impacting more than two million youths in over 30 nations and territories.

"Our SportWORKS projects have impacted the lives of millions and transformed communities around the world," CGC President Richard Powers said.

"We are thrilled that the model we have used successfully for a quarter-century is now being brought to Canada and are proud to be launching two pilot projects in Edmonton and Toronto.

"We believe in the power of sport and its ability to transform lives, and know that newcomers to Canada will benefit from the social and health impacts of participating in sport."

In Edmonton, CGC has partnered with Action for Healthy Communities (AHC), a registered charity serving the needs of children, youth, families and seniors with a unique community development model for the last 25 years.

Its objective is to build the capacity of individuals and groups to improve their lives and communities through a community-building process, including needs assessment, support, mentoring and skills development.

The organisation works with all population groups including newcomers from the Greater Edmonton area and multiple small towns in northern Alberta in order to assess their needs and provide required assistance with a focus on building inclusive communities.

In Toronto, CGC is partnering with the Jane Finch Community and Family Centre, a multi-service, community-based organisation with a strong focus on poverty reduction through resident engagement, capacity building and anti-oppression.

The two pilot projects will be led by SportWORKS officers who will volunteer full-time with each recipient organisation for eight months to increase opportunities and accessibility to sport programmes for newcomer youth, especially girls.

SportWORKS officers will assist through the development, execution and cataloguing of newcomer youth-focused sport programme planning delivery adaptions that recognise the unique cultural needs of newcomer youth while reducing/eliminating barriers by providing skill-appropriate sport participation and learning opportunities which align with the principles of quality sport.

Furthermore, a formalised referral process for newcomer youth to access existing local sport opportunities and capacity building via the development of a variety of new "train the trainer" programmes and communication resources for use by NSO staff will be delivered.

In Edmonton, Sherry Heschuk – a community leader, teacher and experienced coach and official in the sport of athletics – will be working with the AHC organisation.

In Toronto, Dante Losardo, a sport management graduate and former SportWORKS officer in Botswana will join the Jane Finch Community and Family Centre as their project lead.