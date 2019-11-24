Christian Taylor has outlined the measures that will shortly be taken to establish The Athletics Association - the representative group he founded earlier this month to form an independent mouthpiece for competitors.

The United States' 29-year-old world and Olympic triple jump champion set the group up in the wake of a reorganisation of next year’s Diamond League that will see his discipline, along with the discus, 200 and 3,000 metres steeplechase, cut from the final in Zurich.

Speaking here, Taylor made it clear that while he remained, as he initially posted, "incredibly disappointed" about the decision he was looking beyond the current issues to a new relationship between athletes and their governing body

Taylor is keen to ensure that The Athletics Association has greater longevity. It will be properly registered, and it will follow best practice in other sports by putting together an advisory board of experts in fields such as broadcasting and marketing.

Yulimar Rojas, women’s world triple jump champion and - almost - world record holder, spoke of the "hard blow" which the news has been, and said she earnestly hoped the decision could be reversed.

World discus champion Daniel Stahl has given a cautious welcome to the new Continental Tour but is still seeking to redress the decision taken to cut discus and other events from the Diamond League ©Getty Images

Sweden’s discus thrower Daniel Stahl told journalists ahead of the World Athlete of the Year awards at Grimaldi Forum that he was, effectively, putting things on hold.

While his coach Vesteinn Hafsteinsson spoke initially of quitting when he heard about the Diamond League decision, he remains.

Stahl spoke very carefully and deliberately about the need "not to get angry, to shout or swear", but instead to work with the International Federation with a view to influencing changes.

Stahl’s reaction to the new Continental Tour was positive - although he added that the issue of Diamond League inclusion was not going away.

Speaking on behalf of the promoters, Alfonz Juck, who runs the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting, said this initiative marked a new closeness and cooperation between those he spoke for and the governing body.

Read Mike Rowbottom's blog on Taylor's discussion with World Athletics President Sebastian Coe by clicking here.