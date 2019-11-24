China claimed three gold medals on the final day of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Diving Grand Prix event in Singapore, topping the medal table.

Duan Yu triumphed in the men's 10 metre platform at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, scoring 477.45 points.

Rikuko Tamai of Japan finished second on 452.75 points and Diego Balleza Islas of Mexico third on 451.75.

China's second gold medal of the day came in the women's 3m springboard through Huang Xiaohui, who scored 365.40 points.

Michelle Heimberg of Switzerland was the silver medallist with 320.05 points and Mikami Sayaka of Japan scored 303.15 to take bronze.

Chinese duo Du Yinying and Tang Yixuan then topped the podium in the women's 10m synchronised platform with 320.94 points.

They were followed by Matsuri Arai and Minami Itahashi of Japan on 309.66 points and Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Josie Zillig of Britain on 269.22.

Huang Xiaohui was the winner in the women's 3m springboard competition at the FINA Diving Grand Prix event in Singapore ©Getty Images

Gwendal Bisch and Alexis Jandard were the only non-Chinese athletes to earn a gold medal.

The French pair won the men’s 3m synchronised springboard with 406.38 points.

Tai Xiaohu and Zhang Chao of China were second with 404.25 points and Viacheslav Novoselov and Evgenii Novoselov of Russia were third with 390.12.

China topped the overall medal table with seven gold and three silver medals.

They were followed by Switzerland with one gold and one silver and Mexico on one gold and one bronze.

The event concluded this season's FINA Diving Grand Prix.