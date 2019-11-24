South Korea's world number one Kang Chae-young topped the first round of the women's recurve competition at the 2019 Asian Archery Championships in Bangkok, also a qualifying tournament for the next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Having claimed a silver medal at this year's World Championships in 's-Hertogenbosch in The Netherlands, Kang led the first round at the Thai capital's Rajamangala National Stadium with 678 points.

Compatriots Choi Mi-sun and An San finished with the same score, while Eun Gyeong Lee managed 677 points.

The four South Koreans were dominant in the first round, with Hui Cao of China the nearest archer with 663 points.

There was more success for South Korea in the men's recurve event after Olympic champion Kim Woo-jin led the field with 685 points.

Seventeen-year-old Su Yu-Yang of Chinese Taipei finished with 678, while another South Korean, Lee Woo-seok, scored the same.

Kim Woo-jin of South Korea led the men's recurve first round at the Asian Archery Championships ©Getty Images

Malaysian archers impressed in the men's compound competition, with Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki achieving 707 and Zulfadhli Ruslan 706 points respectively.

Abhishek Verma, representing World Archery due to the ongoing suspension of the Archery Association of India, finished with 705 points alongside Yang Jae-won of South Korea.

In the women's compound first round, Adel Zhexenbinova was the highest scorer with 700 points.

So Chae-won of South Korea was behind her on 699 points, while compatriot Song Yun-soo and Yi-Hsuan Chen of Chinese Taipei managed on 698.

The second round of competition is scheduled for tomorrow.

The event, running until Thursday (November 28), is the penultimate opportunity for Asia's archers to make the cut for Tokyo 2020.