Japan's Nao Kodaira returned to winning ways at the end of her International Skating Union (ISU) Speed Skating World Cup in Poland.

The Olympic champion had won 23 consecutive women's 500 metres races on the World Cup circuit prior to the season-opener in Minsk.

Her run was ended by a third-place finish behind Russia's Olga Fatkulina and Daria Kachanova last week.

Kodaira turned the tables on the Russian pairing in Poland, as the Japanese skater achieved a track record 37.775 seconds at the Arena Lodowa in Tomaszów Mazowiecki.

Fatkulina was forced to settle for second on this occasion, finishing 0.19 seconds behind the winner.

The podium was rounded off by Kachanova, who finished in a time of 38.084.

Thomas Krol led a Dutch one-two in the men's 1,500m final by producing a track record time of 1min 45.78, taking a second off the previous mark.

His compatriot Kjeld Nuis was runner-up in 1:45.964.

Joey Mantia won the men's mass start competition ©Getty Images

Russia's Denis Yuskov, the former track record holder, placed third in a time of 1:46.288.

The men's mass start competition saw Joey Mantia edge the Netherlands' Jorrit Bergsma to top the podium.

Mantia won the event in a time of 7:45.100, with Bergsma ending 0.210 seconds off the pace.

The Netherlands' Arjan Stroetinga completed the podium places in 7:45.370.

Russia clinched victory in the women's team pursuit competition after a close battle with the Netherlands.

Elizaveta Kazelina, Natalia Voronina and Evgeniia Lalenkova claimed victory in a time of 3:02.765, just 0.12 seconds ahead of their rivals.

Canada won bronze in 3:03.726.

The World Cup concludes tomorrow.