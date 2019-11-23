Swimmer Sophie Pascoe and Alpine skier Adam Hall have been named New Zealand's summer and winter Paralympians of the Decade.

Pascoe, New Zealand's most decorated Paralympian, and double Paralympic gold medallist Hall are the first winners of their respective awards.

They were announced at the Attitude Awards, which celebrates the achievements of New Zealanders living with disabilities.

The prizes were awarded in conjunction with Paralympics New Zealand.

Pascoe has won nine Paralympic gold medals in the pool and is a 12-time world long course champion.

The 26-year-old is also a four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

"It is such a huge honour to receive this award," Pascoe said.

Sophie Pascoe is New Zealand's most decorated Paralympian ©Getty Images

"I would like to thank the incredible team of people that have supported me and been by my side throughout my career - my family, friends, my coach Roly, Paralympics New Zealand, HPSNZ, sponsors, managers, my support team.

"I am looking forward to another great year ahead in making New Zealand proud."

Hall clinched the slalom standing gold medal at the 2010 Winter Paralympic Games in Vancouver and won the same event in Pyeongchang eight years later.

The 32-year-old also has two world championship bronze medals in his collection.

"This award is so significant and acknowledges all the hard work and incredible achievements of so many Paralympians over the last 10 years," Hall said.

"I feel privileged to receive this award and see it as a celebration of where Para sport has come from and what lies ahead."