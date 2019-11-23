World Taekwondo President Dr Chungwon Choue has been announced as a keynote speaker for next month's Peace and Sport International Forum.

Choue is expected to address World Taekwondo's humanitarian and social development efforts at the forum, to be held at One Monte Carlo in Monaco between December 11 to 13.

The forum will be hosted by French sports journalist Anne-Laure Bonnet and Champion for Peace Charmaine Crooks.

The three-day conference will feature several sessions on innovation for social change, urban sports, investing in sport to secure peace and prosperity and safeguarding the planet through sport.

Choue is among an esteemed list of speakers addressing the forum's key theme, "investing in peace, acting through sport".

International Gymnastics Federation President Morinari Watanabe will discuss the potential of urban sport on the opening day, before chief executive for the Centre for Sports and Human Rights Mary Harvey looks at human rights projects through sport.

This year, the Champions for Peace club will celebrate its 10th anniversary during the 2019 Peace and Sport International Forum, making this a unique and memorable edition, on Dec 11, in Monaco.



On day two, Afghanistan's first international surfer Afridun Amu is one of four speakers to lead a session on translating sport into global happiness before the Peace and Sports Awards are held.

Nine awards will reward organisations and individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to peace, dialogue and social stability in the world through sport throughout 2019.

Choue's World Taekwondo are among the nominees for the diplomatic action of the year award alongside the Youth Environment Service in Kenya and Uganda.

The final morning will offer participants the chance to interact with and meet new people and develop strategical contacts.