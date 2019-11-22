Three quota places for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo will be up for grabs at the 2019 Asian Archery Championships in Bangkok, where action begins tomorrow.

The event, running until November 28, will be held at the Thai capital's Rajamangala National Stadium.

It will provide the penultimate opportunity for Asia's archers to make the cut for Tokyo 2020.

Among the countries represented in Bangkok is India, whose contingent includes two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Deepika Kumari and veteran Bombayla Devi Laishram.

Kumari has had a largely forgettable year thus far, finishing ninth in the women's individual recurve event at the Archery World Cups in Berlin and Turkish city Antalya.

The world number nine's last gold medal at a major competition came at the 2018 Archery World Cup in Salt Lake City, where she beat Germany's Michelle Kroppen 7-3 in the final.

Despite her poor form of late, Kumari has six Archery World Cup titles to her name and claimed a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 test event in July.

Deepika Kumari will be among those representing India at the Asian Archery Championships ©Getty Images

Fellow recurver Laishram, meanwhile, will be looking to secure her place at a fourth Olympic Games having competed at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The 34-year-old's best-ever individual finish at an Olympics was ninth at Rio 2016.

Like Kumari, Laishram has also been struggling for form and has not had a podium finish at an Archery World Cup since taking a silver medal in Shanghai in 2016.

She is currently ranked 48th in the world.

The women’s recurve category in Bangkok will see three of the top five-ranked archers in the world participate.

Top-ranked Kang Chae Young of South Korea has been in sensational form, triumphing at the Archery World Cup Final in Moscow in September and the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples in July.

China's Zheng Yichai, the world number three, has also been performing impressively, winning the gold medal at the Archery World Cup in Antalya and bronze at the Archery World Cup Final in Moscow.